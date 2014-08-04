Paraguay Wrap: Olimpia maintain perfect start

Guarani and Olimpia both won 2-0 on Sunday in Paraguay's top tier, with Ivan Gonzalez and Federico Santander scoring for the former, while Walter Clar and Carlos Guerreno got on the scoresheet for the league leaders.

Olimpia made it two wins from as many games with victory over 12 de Octubre to snatch top spot from Deportivo Capiata, who drew 1-1 with Sol de America.

Diego Alonso's Olimpia (six points, plus four goal difference) lead Capiata (four, plus three), Guarani (four, plus two) and Libertad (four, plus one).

At Guarani's Estadio Rogelio Livieres, Gonzalez put the home side ahead in just the sixth minute, while Santander wrapped up their win with 21 minutes remaining.

The result saw Luqueno drop to the bottom of the Paraguayan Division Profesional, just below 12 de Octubre on goals scored.

Across Asuncion at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Olimpia hit the front in the 19th minute when Clar cut in from the left and fired home from the edge of the box.

It was 2-0 just eight minutes later with Guerreno finishing on the rebound after Clar had teed up Juan Manuel Salgueiro for the initial shot.

In other results, reigning champions Nacional Asuncion won 2-1 at Rubio Nu, Libertad drew 0-0 with Cerro Porteno and 3 de Febrero triumphed 2-1 over General Diaz.