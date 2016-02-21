Pardew backs Zaha for England's Euro 2016 squad

Alan Pardew has backed Wilfried Zaha to win a place in England's squad for Euro 2016 after the winger starred in Crystal Palace's 1-0 FA Cup win at Tottenham Hotspur.

Zaha, who won both of his England caps in 2012, set up Martin Kelly for Palace's goal just before half-time and the 23-year-old tormented the Spurs defence throughout.

Pardew praised Zaha for raising his game in the absence of fellow winger Yannick Bolasie, who returned from two months out with a calf injury at White Hart Lane.

"I said to Wilf that he needed to be the main man while [Bolasie] was out and he's done that," said Pardew.

"His defensive work has come on so much. Wilf must have a chance of going [to Euro 2016].

"He's one of the best in the country at beating his man and opening a defence."

Palace's only victories in 2016 have come in the Cup as they have suffered a nine-game winless Premier League run, but Pardew remains upbeat.

"We can still have the best season Crystal Palace have ever had in the Premier League," Pardew said. "We can finish higher than 10th still.

"If you had offered me the quarter-finals of the Cup and the chance to finish higher than 10th at the start of the season, I'd have taken it. Maybe not at Christmas.

"We're trying to build our club and a great cup run to the semis or the final can really gain you support."