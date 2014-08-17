Pardew buoyed by Cabella's debut display

Cabella was superb in his Premier League debut at St James' Park on Sunday, as Newcastle competed well with City.

The France international, who joined from Montpellier last month, posed a constant threat in a game the visitors won thanks to goals in each half from David Silva and Sergio Aguero.

And Cabella's efforts did not go un-noticed, with Newcastle boss Pardew lauding him and fellow debutant Jack Colback.

"I thought Jack and Remy were outstanding," he said.

"You know Remy is going to try something and have a moment. When Remy has a hot day, he is going to punish teams.

"He is a little bit like [Samir] Nasri and Silva for Man City - he has that quality on the corner of the boxes to take that extra second to make the pass.

"I was really pleased with him. I thought he might struggle physically but he coped quite well."

Pardew's words on Cabella summed up his upbeat tone following a match that suggested Newcastle's poor form in the second half of the previous campaign are a distant memory.

"We had a difficult end to last season but there were a lot of things about our performance that bodes well," he added.

"We have come up against individuals that we are not going to see all season and I thought we coped with it as well as we could have.

"When you play the top teams you need a break and we didn't get that. I am as pleased as I can be with a 2-0 defeat."