Pardew confirms new Palace deal after win over Stoke

Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew confirmed that he will sign a new contract after his side secured their Premier League status with a 2-1 win over Stoke City.

Palace fell behind at Selhurst Park on Saturday to a goal from Charlie Adam, but a second-half double from Dwight Gayle earned them just a second top-flight victory of 2016.

The win also made sure of the FA Cup finalists' place in the Premier League, and Pardew revealed after the game that he will now put pen to paper on a new deal.

"The contract was agreed some time ago," he said. "I know this club and it was very important that our status was secured for me to warrant a new deal.

"It's about building the club and that's what we are going to do from this day forward. There won't be radical changes; we just need to add a little bit more quality around it."

Some of the gloss was taken off Palace's victory by injuries to midfield duo Yohan Cabaye and Joe Ledley, with the Frenchman failing to return after half-time and his Welsh replacement in turn limping off early in the second half.

But Pardew was optimistic that neither problem was too serious.

"Yo's going to be ok," he said. "He was banged about a bit.

"Joe took a knee to the calf [but] you find everyone seems to be fit when there's a Cup final!"

The Palace boss went on to praise the contribution of Gayle whose all-action, two-goal performance helped his side recover from a below-par first-half display.

"Both were great goals from Gayley today," he said. "He's put himself in contention for Wembley.

"He and Connor (Wickham) were a problem in the second half. Gayley's had a funny season.

"Injuries and our form have limited his time, but we secured his future because he scores goals.

"It got too stretched, a bit too casual, too friendly in the first half, but the second half was much more like us.

"We were really good second half, much improved. That's what we'll need at Wembley if we're to win."