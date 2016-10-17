Pardew to consider penalty options

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew will consider his penalty takers after Christian Benteke's miss against West Ham on Saturday.

Benteke missed the target with his spot-kick as Palace suffered a 1-0 loss at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

It marked the second time in the league this season that Pardew's men have failed to convert from the spot, with Yohan Cabaye squandering his chance against Bournemouth in August.

Pardew said it was something he needed to think about, with Palace sitting ninth in the table.

"We've missed two penalties this year," he said, via UK newspapers.

"Yohan Cabaye has missed one. So it's something that perhaps we need to look at.

"I'm not going to brush it under the carpet and say everything's OK."