Pardew dismisses Carroll return talk

Carroll secured a big-money switch from the Magpies to Liverpool 18 months ago, but has failed to live up to expectations at Anfield.

Reports on Wednesday suggested West Ham United were keen on taking the England international to Upton Park on a loan deal.

And it has been rumoured that Newcastle are also interested in bringing the 23-year-old back to Tyneside.

However, Pardew refused to comment on the future of a player that does not belong to him.

"There is a lot of talk about players when new managers go in and their situations get all cloudy," he told Sky Sports News.

"I don't think that's completely resolved, one way or the other. I wouldn't really like to comment.

"He did an absolutely terrific job here. I have always supported him while he has been at Liverpool when other people weren't. I thought he got a bit of a raw deal, if I'm honest.

"I think he's going to be a great player, but where he treads the boards, so to speak, we will have to wait and see."

Pardew continues to fend off questions regarding striker Demba Ba's future, with the Senegal international having a buyout clause in his contract which can be activated up until the end of the month.

"The situation with Demba has been the same since he arrived at the football club," added Pardew.

"He has a contract to Newcastle United, he is loved here and he was brilliant, especially the first half of last season.

"After the Africa [Cup of] Nations, I think it didn't go perhaps as well for Demba as it could have. That's something we'll look at because we want him to be at his very, very best.

"We're planning for him to have another great season for us."