Pardew eager to finish above champions United

Pardew's men have been in dismal form of late, suffering consecutive 3-0 defeats to Sunderland and Chelsea.

Newcastle have not scored in six of their last seven Premier League matches, but still sit inside the top eight on 37 points, four adrift of David Moyes' seventh-placed side.

Moyes' men were held to a 2-2 home draw by bottom club Fulham on Sunday, a result that boosted Pardew's spirits ahead of the visit of Tottenham on Wednesday

And Pardew is hopeful Newcastle can return to winning ways with a victory over Tim Sherwood's team, who have not won a league game at St James' Park since 2004.

"You are never safe from relegation, in my opinion, until you have 40 points in the bag, so we are not safe," Pardew said.

"But there's always an incentive in football, always. Your professional pride is the minimum.

"But the result at Manchester United (on Sunday) was a result that cheered me up because if gives us a chance to try to catch them, and if we try to finish above Manchester United, that would be a hell of an achievement for this club regardless of anything else.

"That's the immediate incentive for us, and then we will see where it takes us."