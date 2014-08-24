Pardew hoping to strengthen squad

Saturday's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa gave Pardew's side their first point of the new term, though they are yet to score a goal this term, having lost 2-0 to Manchester City in their season-opener.

However, attack is not top of the manager's list to improve on despite their profligacy in front of goal.

Attacking trio Siem de Jong, Emmanuel Riviere and Remy Cabella have arrived at St James' Park and are set to be given a chance to bed in, but Pardew remains keen to strengthen further in the final week of the window.

"I'm hoping for a more positive end to the window than a negative end to the window I think we’re looking at situations that might help us," he said.

"We feel we've done good business but we're looking at the options we think are good enough for us so we've got our finger on the pulse and that's all I can say really.

"I think all managers hope for one or two, that doesn't mean to say they're going to arrive.

"I can't argue with what the board have done, we've been criticised in the past for not spending the money and not putting it back in.

"A lot of people thought we wouldn't do much business this summer but we did and we did it early, it's got us in a good position. We've got a good solid team there it's just about getting the goals.

"I'd accept any player coming into my group, the situation is on the horizon we've had no offers for our players. I don't think we’re going to lose a big player, fingers crossed."