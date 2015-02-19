Pardew relishing latest Wenger showdown

The duo were involved in a touchline spat at Upton Park in 2006 when Pardew was in charge at West Ham as the pair had to be separated by the fourth official and Wenger refused to shake hands at the full-time whistle.

Tensions have eased over the years, but Pardew continues to enjoy testing himself against the Frenchman in the Premier League.

"Well listen, here's a man who's been a Premier League manager more than he remembers or wants to remember," explained Pardew.

"He's a winner and so am I, so when we clash - we're going to clash at times - we both want to win, that's it."

Wenger has been criticised for his side's record against the division's leading lights, but Pardew believes Arsenal have turned a corner since their 2-0 win at champions Manchester City last month.

Pardew said: "Sometimes top clubs clash and you have to give it a little bit here and there to find the winning formula.

"And Arsenal seem to have done that at certain points this year - the big challenge for them of course is to win a trophy and to make the Champions League."

With fifth-placed Arsenal in a tight battle to secure a UEFA Champions League place for next season, Pardew thinks the onus is on them to win this weekend and feels his side could capitalise.

"They will have their own pressure that they bring to Selhurst Park and we have to utilise that they're under pressure as much as we can," he said.

"There's no difference between the two sides, we're both under pressure and we need to use that pressure against them."