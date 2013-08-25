Pardew wants Cabaye replacement

The France midfielder has been the subject of a rejected bid from Arsenal and has not featured in either of his side's games this season.

Pardew wants a resolution to Cabaye's future sooner rather than later, with the transfer window closing on September 2.

"It is quite simple - we need to resolve the situation," he said.

"If it is a situation where he leaves the football club, we have got to be stronger. That's my aim when the window shuts.

"We need to get ourselves in a position where if he stays, great, and if he doesn't stay we need to get someone equally as good."

Newcastle have made only one senior signing this close-season, with Loic Remy joining on loan from QPR.

However, Pardew insists additional moves will be made, provided they are right for the club.

"It's difficult at the moment, we have big clubs filling our players with disharmony," he continued.

"There should be business from us, business that is right for Newcastle where our fans get in a position where they really want to believe in the team."

Pardew's side are yet to win this season, having lost 4-0 at Manchester City before drawing 0-0 with West Ham on Saturday.