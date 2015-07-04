Parejo re-signs with Valencia

Captain Dani Parejo has signed a new four-year deal with Valencia.

Parejo's contract will see the Spanish midfielder remain at the La Liga club until June 2020.

The 26-year-old, who arrived from Getafe in 2011, scored a team-high 12 goals as Valencia finished fourth to qualify for the UEFA Champions League play-off round last season.

"This is one of the happiest days of my life. This was what I wanted. Everybody knew this and I was always confident that we would reach an agreement," Parejo said via Valencia's official website.

"I have always said that there is no other club at which I could be happier. I feel very happy and I identify strongly with Valencianismo; all that remains is to thank the club and the fans for their faith in me."

Parejo added: "We have a great team and we all identify with the club.

"The project is more solid every day since Peter Lim has arrived and, with Nuno [Espirito Santo] as manager and the squad that we have, we can be optimistic about the future."

Parejo has made 149 appearances for Valencia, scoring 29 goals in the process.