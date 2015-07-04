Parejo re-signs with Valencia
Valencia captain Dani Parejo has recommitted his future to the La Liga club.
Captain Dani Parejo has signed a new four-year deal with Valencia.
Parejo's contract will see the Spanish midfielder remain at the La Liga club until June 2020.
The 26-year-old, who arrived from Getafe in 2011, scored a team-high 12 goals as Valencia finished fourth to qualify for the UEFA Champions League play-off round last season.
"This is one of the happiest days of my life. This was what I wanted. Everybody knew this and I was always confident that we would reach an agreement," Parejo said via Valencia's official website.
"I have always said that there is no other club at which I could be happier. I feel very happy and I identify strongly with Valencianismo; all that remains is to thank the club and the fans for their faith in me."
Parejo added: "We have a great team and we all identify with the club.
"The project is more solid every day since Peter Lim has arrived and, with Nuno [Espirito Santo] as manager and the squad that we have, we can be optimistic about the future."
Parejo has made 149 appearances for Valencia, scoring 29 goals in the process.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.