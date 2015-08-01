Paris Saint-Germain 2 Lyon 0: Aurier and Cavani seal more silverware

Paris Saint-Germain lifted their fourth piece of silverware in as many months by claiming the Trophee des Champions with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Lyon.

Laurent Blanc's side clinched the domestic treble in 2014-15, winning Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue and the Coupe de France to further assert their dominance in the French game.

And Saturday's triumph at the Stade Saputo in Montreal means PSG have now won the traditional season opener in each of the last three years.

Serge Aurier headed in the first goal from close range following a set-piece, before Edinson Cavani lashed a half-volley high into the net as PSG took complete control inside 20 minutes.

Any faint Lyon hopes of a comeback were effectively ended when captain Maxime Gonalons was sent off midway through the second half for two bookable offences.

For PSG, however, it was the perfect warm-up for the defence of their Ligue 1 title, which gets under way at Lille on Friday.

Lyon finished eight points behind the champions back in May, and they struggled to live with Blanc's men, who went two up in the opening exchanges.

The deadlock was broken with the first action of note in the 11th minute as Lyon failed to deal with a free-kick into the box.

Adrien Rabiot reached it first and the ball fell to David Luiz, who fired back across goal for Aurier to head in from three yards.

Six minutes later the lead was doubled as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's initial effort was saved by Anthony Lopes, only for Cavani to hammer in the rebound.

Lyon almost presented PSG with a third in the 35th minute, but, after Christophe Jallet lost possession to Rabiot on the edge of the area, the midfielder dragged his shot wide.

It ought to have been 3-0 a minute before the break when Lopes saved from Ibrahimovic once more and Blaise Matuidi hacked his effort over the gaping goal from eight yards.

Ibrahimovic was also profligate after half-time, sending his shot wide when one-on-one with Lopes on the hour.

Five minutes later, Lyon saw Gonalons dismissed after the midfielder picked up a second caution for a foul on Ibrahimovic and PSG comfortably saw the game out to make another addition to their burgeoning trophy cabinet.