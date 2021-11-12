Paris Saint-Germain: Sergio Ramos' brother addresses rumours that PSG want to cancel the defender's contract

Rene Ramos, brother of Sergio Ramos, has spoken about rumours that the PSG defender will have his contract terminated by the French club.

The former Real Madrid is yet to play a game for the side he joined in a free transfer over the summer, as he battles injury to get fit. Ramos was one of a number of high-profile free signings that PSG made over the summer, culminating with the signature of Lionel Messi.

The defender also missed the Euros with injury, after Luis Enrique decided to omit him from his 26-man squad - meaning that the last game he played was against Chelsea in last season's Champions League.

It was rumoured that PSG were prepared to cancel his contract. Les Parisiens - who are backed by Doha-based Qatar Sports Investments - would have to pay the 35-year-old over £20m to end the agreement early, amidst talk that they were losing patience with his lack of fitness.

Now, however, it seems like brother and agent Rene has rubbished such speculation.

"Sergio Ramos is not planning to retire or break his contract,” he told El Mundo. “There is no doubt about Sergio. It's a physical problem, he will play when he can.”

PSG have underwhelmed so far this season, despite their star-studded squad and A-list additions. There has been talk about unhappiness within the camp, while manager Mauricio Pochettino has come under fire from some for his failure to get the team to work well together.

Lionel Messi has already addressed his longterm future - saying that one day he'd like to move back to the city of Barcelona - while Kylian Mbappe is heavily expected to join Real Madrid next summer when his contract expires.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has not won the no.1 shirt outright for PSG as yet, while Gini Wijnaldum has struggled to adapt to Pochettino's formation. Only Achraf Hakimi has so far continued last season's form.

PSG face a return fixture against Manchester City in a few weeks' time.