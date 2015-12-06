Parish: Palace can win Premier League in 10-15 years

Crystal Palace are capable of following in the footsteps of Chelsea and Manchester City by winning the Premier League within the next 15 years, according to co-owner Steve Parish.

Parish is confident sizeable investment from David Blitzer and Josh Harris - co-owners of the NHL's New Jersey Devils and the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers – will enable Palace to compete long term with English football's elite clubs.

Alan Pardew has transformed Palace from relegation strugglers to European hopefuls in just under a year back at Selhurst Park, a platform that Parish is desperate to build on.

"I'm not saying this investment will see us lift the title next season but in 10 to 15 years we can win the Premier League," Parish told The Sun on Sunday.

"I remember watching us play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 1995 in the Premier League and the gate was 14,130.

"Ten years later they won the title and have gone on to win the Premier League four times, become European champions and grow into one of the world's biggest clubs. They're even now planning to increase their stadium capacity to 60,000.

"Look at Manchester City too. They were in English football's third tier in 1999. Yet 13 years later they were Premier League champions playing in a new stadium.

"We can't match the money these clubs are paying now but must get into a position where we also can go for the title. What's the point of being in the game if you're not trying to win things?

"It might not be with this ownership group. We may just progress it enough for someone else to take it further."