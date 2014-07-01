Parker makes Augsburg move from Mainz

Parker is looking forward to working with head coach Markus Feulner after agreeing a four-year contract at the SGL Arena on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old was limited to 11 appearances for Mainz last season, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Shinji Okazaki preferred in attack.

"Augsburg have a young coach, a great team, (and) a familiar yet highly professional environment," Parker told the club's official website.

"I'm sure this move is something with a lot of future prospects."

Parker's only goal for Mainz last season came against champions Bayern Munich, in a 4-1 defeat at the Allianz Arena in October.