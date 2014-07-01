Parker makes Augsburg move from Mainz
Augsburg have announced the signing of Mainz forward Shawn Parker after agreeing an undisclosed fee with their Bundesliga rivals.
Parker is looking forward to working with head coach Markus Feulner after agreeing a four-year contract at the SGL Arena on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old was limited to 11 appearances for Mainz last season, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Shinji Okazaki preferred in attack.
"Augsburg have a young coach, a great team, (and) a familiar yet highly professional environment," Parker told the club's official website.
"I'm sure this move is something with a lot of future prospects."
Parker's only goal for Mainz last season came against champions Bayern Munich, in a 4-1 defeat at the Allianz Arena in October.
