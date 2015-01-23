Parma deny Cassano legal action rumours

Reports in the Italian media suggested that the Italy international had made the club aware of his intention to take action over unpaid wages.

Parma confirmed that the forward has requested money owed to him, but that formal proceedings have not been started.

"With reference to the news published in the press that Antonio Cassano sent a 'formal notice' to the club, Parma FC clarifies that the stories are entirely without foundation," read a statement on the club's official website.

"[Cassano] simply requested the payment of the sums owed to him, but did not legalise any 'formal notice', nor established a deadline for payment, nor announced a decision to take specific legal action."

Parma have been blighted by financial problems in recent months and the club were deducted one point and fined €5,000 in December for missing tax payments, as well as failing to pay the wages of players and staff.