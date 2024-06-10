Pat Nevin: 'Enzo Maresca needs two years to bed in his ideas at Chelsea'

Former Chelsea midfielder Nevin is concerned the Blues hierarchy won't give the new manager ample time to make the move a success

Enzo Maresca will need at least two years at Stamford Bridge is he's to get Chelsea playing his style of football. That's according to former Blues winger Pat Nevin, who starred for the London club between 1983 and 1988. 

Nevin is concerned the new manager, who's joined from Championship winners Leicester City ahead of the new season, won't get the time he needs to turn the squad into winners.

