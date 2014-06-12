Pato agent rules out transfer to Napoli

The Brazil international spent six years in Serie A at Milan, before returning to his homeland last year with Corinthians.

Pato was loaned to Sao Paulo in February, where he has scored twice in eight league appearances.

Reports had emerged suggesting the forward could be in line for a return to Italy with Napoli, but Veloz revealed to CalcioNapoli24 that such a move seemed unlikely.

"I can say immediately that it would be a very difficult situation, as it's very unlikely Sao Paulo would release him," he said.

"The club worked so hard to get Pato and will do everything to keep hold of him even if there is interest from a European club.

"I never heard from Napoli. If the club is interested then they know who to speak to, but I can already say now it would be tough."