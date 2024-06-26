Paul Lambert: ‘I nearly missed the Motherwell game that tempted Dortmund to sign me’

By
published

Paul Lambert reveals how his move to Borussia Dortmund came about

Paul Lambert
Paul Lambert very nearly missed the opportunity to impress Borussia Dortmund

Sliding doors moments are common in football. Being in the right place at the right time is often what leads to a big-money move or a fruitful career trajectory, and that was certainly the case for Paul Lambert.

The former Scotland international had been a consistent performer for St Mirren and Motherwell in the first decade of his career, but a UEFA Cup match against Borussia Dortmund was where everything changed.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.