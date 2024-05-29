Who has qualified for the 2024/25 Champions League? Everything you need to know

By
published

Which teams have already booked their place, and when will the competition begin?

UEFA Champions League.
UEFA Champions League. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst every team that is set to take part in the UEFA Champions League in 2023/24 is still to be confirmed - the revitalised competition is beginning to catch the eye.

36 teams will compete for Europe's biggest club prize and the introduction of a Swiss model is set to bring a new edge to the year-long tournament.

  • Atalanta (Europa League winners)
  • Manchester City (Premier League, 1st)
  • Arsenal (Premier League, 2nd)
  • Liverpool (Premier League, 3rd)
  • Aston Villa (Premier League, 4th)
  • Real Madrid (La Liga, 1st)
  • Barcelona (La Liga, 2nd)
  • Girona (La Liga, 3rd) 
  • Atletico Madrid (La Liga, 4th)
  • Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga, 1st)
  • Stuttgart (Bundesliga, 2nd) 
  • Bayern Munich (Bundesliga, 3rd)
  • RB Leipzig (Bundesliga, 4th)
  • Inter Milan (Serie A, 1st)
  • AC Milan (Serie A, 2nd) 
  • Bologna (Serie A, 3rd) 
  • Juventus (Serie A, 4th)
  • Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1, 1st)
  • Monaco (Ligue 1, 2nd) 
  • Brest (Ligue 1, 3rd)
  • PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie, 1st)
  • Feyenoord (Eredivisie, 2nd)
  • Sporting CP (Primeira Liga, 1st)
  • Club Brugge (Belgian Pro League (1st)
  • Celtic (Scottish Premiership, 1st)
  • Sturm Graz (Austrian Bundesliga, 1st)
  • Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga, 5th: due to Germany winning one of the European Performance Spots)
  • Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukrainian Premier League, 1st: due to Champions League winner rebalancing)
  • Benfica (Primeira Liga, 2nd: due to Europa League winner rebalancing)
  • Matchday 1: September 17-19, 2024
  • Matchday 2: October 1/2, 2024
  • Matchday 3: October 22/23, 2024
  • Matchday 4: November 5/6, 2024
  • Matchday 5: November 26/27, 2024
  • Matchday 6: December 10/11, 2024
  • Matchday 7: January 21/22, 2025
  • Matchday 8: January 29, 2025

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.