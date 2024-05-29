Who has qualified for the 2024/25 Champions League? Everything you need to know

Whilst every team that is set to take part in the UEFA Champions League in 2023/24 is still to be confirmed - the revitalised competition is beginning to catch the eye.

36 teams will compete for Europe's biggest club prize and the introduction of a Swiss model is set to bring a new edge to the year-long tournament.

Every club will now be guaranteed a minimum of eight league-stage games against eight different opponents (four home games, four away), with their tally at the end handing them a position in a league table.

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the knockout stages and we already know which sides from the Premier League have booked their spots.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa will make up England's four sides with Celtic having done so too after winning the SPL title a few weeks ago.

So the question remains, who is in and who is out so far?

Manchester City, winners of the UEFA Champions League in 2024, automatically qualified after winning the Premier League. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who has already qualified for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League?

Atalanta (Europa League winners)

Manchester City (Premier League, 1st)

Arsenal (Premier League, 2nd)

Liverpool (Premier League, 3rd)

Aston Villa (Premier League, 4th)

Real Madrid (La Liga, 1st)

Barcelona (La Liga, 2nd)

Girona (La Liga, 3rd)

Atletico Madrid (La Liga, 4th)

Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga, 1st)

Stuttgart (Bundesliga, 2nd)

Bayern Munich (Bundesliga, 3rd)

RB Leipzig (Bundesliga, 4th)

Inter Milan (Serie A, 1st)

AC Milan (Serie A, 2nd)

Bologna (Serie A, 3rd)

Juventus (Serie A, 4th)

Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1, 1st)

Monaco (Ligue 1, 2nd)

Brest (Ligue 1, 3rd)

PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie, 1st)

Feyenoord (Eredivisie, 2nd)

Sporting CP (Primeira Liga, 1st)

Club Brugge (Belgian Pro League (1st)

Celtic (Scottish Premiership, 1st)

Sturm Graz (Austrian Bundesliga, 1st)

Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga, 5th: due to Germany winning one of the European Performance Spots)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukrainian Premier League, 1st: due to Champions League winner rebalancing)

Benfica (Primeira Liga, 2nd: due to Europa League winner rebalancing)

Ademola Lookman scored a hat-trick to help Atalanta win the UEFA Europa League. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When is the group-stage draw for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League?

The draw for the group stage takes place on Thursday, August 29.

What about the qualifying rounds for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League?

Seven teams will enter by winning a two-legged play-off.

Rangers are entering the third qualifying round, with the draw for that stage being held on July 22, after they finished second in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Philippe Clement's side are one of the seeded clubs along with Slavia Prague, Red Bull Salzburg and Lille. Should Rangers progress, they will have their sights set on the draw for the play-off round on August 5.

The first legs then take place on August 20-21 with the returns legs on August 27-28.

When are the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group-stage matches?

Matchday 1: September 17-19, 2024

Matchday 2: October 1/2, 2024

Matchday 3: October 22/23, 2024

Matchday 4: November 5/6, 2024

Matchday 5: November 26/27, 2024

Matchday 6: December 10/11, 2024

Matchday 7: January 21/22, 2025

Matchday 8: January 29, 2025

Where is the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final set to be played?

The final will be played on 31 May 2025 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

