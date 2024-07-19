The role of goalkeeper has remained the same throughout football history - ie stop the ball going in the goal - but the position has changed so much.

Simply being a good shot-stopper is no longer enough to make it at the highest level, as you need to be comfortable with the ball at your feet, breed confidence into your backline and know when to come and sweep up outside your box.

England have been blessed with some brilliant 'keepers in their history, from legends of the game to modern-day innovators, so FourFourTwo has ranked the 10 best for you here...

Ranked! England's best 10 goalkeepers ever: 10. Chris Woods

Chris Woods in goal for England (Image credit: Future)

Started his career backing up Peter Shilton at Nottingham Forest at the end of the 1970s, Woods soon found himself the number two to Shilton at international level.

An underrated stopper who finally got a chance to start for England at Euro 92, Woods' two clean sheets in three games weren’t enough to prevent the Three Lions’ early exit.

9. Nigel Martyn

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Nigel Martyn (Image credit: Getty Images)

Britain’s first £1million goalkeeper had the misfortune of playing second fiddle to David Seaman on the international stage, but still managed to win 23 caps and travel to four major tournaments during a stellar 19-year career with Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Everton.

Also has the best football origin story, Martyn's professional career began when the Bristol Rovers tea lady spotted him playing for Cornish side St Blazey on holiday back in 1987.

8. Peter Bonetti

Peter Bonetti of Chelsea, 1979 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the finest stoppers in Chelsea history, earning the iconic nickname of ‘The Cat’ during his 729 appearances for the club, Bonetti pioneered the one-armed throw which made him one of the best distributors of his era.

He hit a roadblock in the shape of Gordon Banks when it came to the international game, though. Bonetti would win just seven caps for his country, the final being the ill-fated 1970 World Cup quarter-final when he came in for an ill Banks and England threw away a two-goal lead to relinquish their World Cup crown.

7. David James

David James in action for England

One of the best goalkeepers of the Premier League era, David James turned out 572 times in the competition during stints with the likes of Liverpool, Aston VIlla and Manchester City. He was part of the ‘golden generation’ on the international stage as he won 53 caps, with his front-foot approach often bringing about costly errors.

6. Joe Hart

Joe Hart (Image credit: David Davies)

England’s third-most capped goalkeeper of all-time, Hart perhaps failed to match his performances at club level on the international stage, but during his Manchester City pomp, he was one of the most commanding figures at the back in the Premier League and an excellent shot-stopper.

5. Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford

The current England goalkeeper banked another international tournament this summer, setting a new record for the Three Lions’ most-capped ‘keeper in major tournaments, passing Peter Shilton’s mark. And it was another very good tournament for the Everton man, who conceded just four times on the way to the final, where he made some crucial saves to keep England in the game until Spain’s late winner.

The 30-year-old can be a divisive presence between the sticks in the past, but even his harshest critics cannot ignore that he is one of this generation’s finest stoppers, for both club and country.

4. Ray Clemence

Ray Clemence alongside Kevin Keegan and Phil Thompson of England (Image credit: Getty Images)

The best goalkeeper in Liverpool history, had Clemence played in any other era, he would have won more than the 61 England caps he earned at a time when he was going head-to-head with Peter Shilton for the Three Lions’ No.1 shirt.

But while he was somewhat short-changed when it came to international honours, Clemence would win five league titles and three European Cups for the dominant Liverpool side of the era. His 460 career clean sheets remain the world record to this day.

3. David Seaman

David Seaman during Euro 96 (Image credit: PA Images)

The former Arsenal stopper was the defining goalkeeper of the post-Shilton generation for England, with his Euro 96 penalty saves (and outlandish goalkeeping kit) making him a household name.

As well as being a penalty specialist, Seaman’s stature, lightning-quick reflexes and command of his area saw him dubbed ‘safe hands’ by the media. The Yorkshireman turned out 75 times for England and by the time he hung up his gloves in 2004, he had won no less than nine major honours with Arsenal.

2. Peter Shilton

Peter Shilton of England in action at Euro 1988 (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to longevity, only the likes of Sir Stanley Matthews can compete with England’s most-capped player. During a 31-year career that ran from 1966 to 1997, Peter Shilton racked up a world record 1,390 appearances and his record of 125 England games remains a Three Lions record.

A commanding physical presence, Shilton had all the attributes you’d expect from a world-class goalkeeper of that era. Just don’t mention Diego Maradona to him…

1. Gordon Banks

England goalkeeper Gordon Banks, 1966 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who else could it be at the top of this list, but England’s 1966 World Cup winner? Gordon Banks was an instrumental part of Sir Alf Ramey’s world champions and four years later he would produce his most iconic moment when he clawed away a Pele header in the 1970 World Cup.

We’ll let the great Brazilian describe just how good a save it was: “I was ready to celebrate,” he said following Banks’ passing in 2019.

“But then this man, Banks, appeared in my sight, like a kind of blue phantom, is how I described him. He came from nowhere and he did something I didn’t feel was possible. He pushed my header, somehow, up and over.

“And I couldn’t believe what I saw. Even now when I watch it, I can’t believe it. I can’t believe how he moved so far, so fast. I scored so many goals in my life, but many people, when they meet me, always ask me about that save.”

Amen to that.

