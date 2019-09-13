Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial missing for United

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial are out of injury-hit Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Leicester.

Midfielder Pogba (ankle) and forward Martial (thigh) have not recovered over the international break, while defenders Luke Shaw (hamstring), Diogo Dalot (hip) and Eric Bailly (knee) remain out.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka (back) and midfielder Jesse Lingard (illness) are major doubts for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. Defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Leicester have no new injury issues after all of their players returned from international duty unscathed.

Kasper Schmeichel, Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Dennis Praet and Jonny Evans were all away on duty with their respective countries.

Foxes skipper Wes Morgan is fit after a back problem while long-term absentee Matty James is still recovering from an operation on his troublesome Achilles and was not named in Leicester’s 25-man Premier League squad this week.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Wan-Bissaka, Young, Jones, Maguire, Lindelof, Rojo, Williams, Tuanzebe, Chong, Garner, Gomes, James, Fred, Lingard, Matic, Mata, McTominay, Pereira, Greenwood, Rashford.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Chilwell, Justin, Pereira, Morgan, Evans, Fuchs, Soyuncu, Amartey, Gray, Praet, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.