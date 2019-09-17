Gary Neville brands Mino Raiola a "disgrace" and says Manchester United should cut all ties with him

Gary Neville has slammed Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola as a "disgrace", and believes Manchester United should no longer deal with him.

Raiola attempted to get Pogba out of Old Trafford this summer, with Real Madrid and Juventus both heavily linked with the World Cup winner.

And Neville, who won eight Premier League titles as a United player, believes his former club should sever all ties with the controversial Italian.

"[Pogba] wants to leave. He has made it clear," Neville told Norwegian TV.

"His agent is a disgrace and has been a disgrace all over Europe - not just for Manchester United. They must stop working with him. He doesn't have the values you want in your club.

"My opinion is that Manchester United need not negotiate with him. He will try to fix a transfer for his player, and will try to take part of the transfer sum himself. That's how he operates."

Pogba missed Saturday's victory over Leicester due to injury, but he remains a key player at Old Trafford.

However, Neville believes that the Frenchman and the club have been adversely affected by Raiola's behaviour.

"For Manchester United, it's devastating. He's one of the best and most famous players in the world, but every week there are new issues.

"There's always controversy. It's probably not his own fault, but the fact is that it's devastating for a club.

"That's why Sir Alex Ferguson was at times clinical when he got rid of players. They were devastating. In a football club, everyone has to go in the same direction."

United begin their Europa League campaign against Astana on Thursday, before travelling to West Ham this weekend.

