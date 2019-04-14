How Manchester United plan to keep hold of Paul Pogba this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stepped up efforts to convince Paul Pogba at Old Trafford next season in the face of major interest from Real Madrid.

Pogba, who scored twice in United’s 2-1 win over West Ham yesterday, is understood to be seriously considering a move to Spain, with Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane ready to make the midfielder one of his top targets this summer – despite the scepticism of president Florentino Perez.

Solskjaer is now ready to hand Pogba the Manchester United captaincy next season if he rejects Los Blancos’ advances, according to reports in the Mirror.

Antonio Valencia is the current captain, but the 33-year-old will leave when his contract expires at the end of this season. There is expected to be major changes at Old Trafford this summer as Solskjaer attempts to make his mark on the club – and making Pogba the permanent captain is part of that.

The Frenchman has deputised in the role in role in Valencia’s absence at times this season, as have David De Gea and Chris Smalling.

Speaking on Pogba’s future yesterday, Solskjaer appeared upbeat about the 26-year-old’s attitude.

