Real Madrid are unlikely to sign Paul Pogba this summer for one big reason

Pogba has been touted as a major target for Madrid this summer, having admitted that he would like to play there one day and Zinedine Zidane revealing his admiration for the 2018 World Cup winner.

But according to Spanish outlet El Confidencial, Perez believes Pogba would cost far more than his true value were Los Blancos even able to land him this summer.

Pogba would become the club’s most expensive player of all time but Perez is concerned about a potential transfer fee, Pogba’s salary and even the commission they would have to shell out to his agent Mino Raiola. Also mentioned are concerns about the 26-year-old’s attitude and consistency.

With one year left on his contract, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard – another Zidane favourite – is seen as a much more attainable target and capable of solving a bigger problem for Real Madrid in attack.

Another player in the crosshairs is Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, who will also have a year remaining on his contract in north London. Talks over an extension have stalled, and Eriksen is apparently keen on a move to Spain.

