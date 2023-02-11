Paul Pogba still hasn't played for Juventus since returning as move turns to disaster

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is yet to play since his much-anticipated return to Juventus last summer.

Fans of the Bianconeri were excited by the prospect of welcoming back Pogba, but the 29-year-old was sidelined with a knee injury shortly after signing on a four-year deal.

That problem ultimately forced him to miss the World Cup in Qatar and although he has since recovered from the knee injury, it appears there are now further complications and he has yet to play a single minute in his second spell in Turin.

"Paul Pogba is not available," Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday in his pre-match press conference ahead of the home game against Fiorentina on Sunday.

"He can’t be part of the team, I’m sorry but this is the reality now. He's still injured and I don’t know when he will be back. I'm waiting for him."

It is more bad news for Juventus, currently languishing in 10th place following a 15-point deduction for irregularities in their transfers over recent years.

But it has not been a great season on the pitch, either, with a number of disappointing results in Serie A – including defeats home and away to promoted side Monza and a 5-1 loss to leaders Napoli.

Juventus also lost five of their six Champions League group games and only scraped into the Europa League on goal difference ahead of Israeli side Maccabi Haifa.