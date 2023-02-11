Paul Pogba still hasn't played for Juventus since returning as move turns to disaster
Paul Pogba has yet to play since returning to Juventus last summer and coach Massimiliano Allegri says he doesn't know when he will
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is yet to play since his much-anticipated return to Juventus last summer.
Fans of the Bianconeri were excited by the prospect of welcoming back Pogba, but the 29-year-old was sidelined with a knee injury shortly after signing on a four-year deal.
That problem ultimately forced him to miss the World Cup in Qatar and although he has since recovered from the knee injury, it appears there are now further complications and he has yet to play a single minute in his second spell in Turin.
"Paul Pogba is not available," Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday in his pre-match press conference ahead of the home game against Fiorentina on Sunday.
"He can’t be part of the team, I’m sorry but this is the reality now. He's still injured and I don’t know when he will be back. I'm waiting for him."
It is more bad news for Juventus, currently languishing in 10th place following a 15-point deduction for irregularities in their transfers over recent years.
But it has not been a great season on the pitch, either, with a number of disappointing results in Serie A – including defeats home and away to promoted side Monza and a 5-1 loss to leaders Napoli.
Juventus also lost five of their six Champions League group games and only scraped into the Europa League on goal difference ahead of Israeli side Maccabi Haifa.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.