"He needs a change" – Brother of Liverpool target hints at Juventus exit

Juve wrapped up an eighth consecutive Serie A title last month but fell short in the Champions League when they were knocked out by Ajax in the quarter-finals.

Dybala has been the subject of constant speculation after struggling for form and game time under Massimiliano Allegri this season.

His brother Gustavo dropped a huge hint that he could be on the way out, with Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, PSG and Inter among the clubs showing interest.

“Yes, there is a good chance he’ll leave Juventus. Absolutely. He needs a change,” Gustavo Dybala told Futbolemico.

“I can’t say where he’ll go, but there is a strong chance Paulo will leave. Of course he’s not happy there. Paulo’s not the only one, as many players are uncomfortable at Juve.

“He won’t be the one who will leave this summer.”

Dybala’s struggle to work in tandem with Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch has been suggested as a reason for his unhappiness, but his brother insisted he has a good relationship with the Portuguese forward.

“Cristiano is a great person and he never had problems with him,” he said.

“They have a good rapport. There were a few misunderstandings tactically, as let’s not forget they have similar positions.”

Dybala has scored five goals in 28 Serie A appearances for Juventus this season, providing six assists.

