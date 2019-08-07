Tottenham to hold talks with Paulo Dybala after lodging bid – but there's a problem

Tottenham have had a £69m bid for Paulo Dybala accepted by Juventus, according to the Daily Mail.

The club will now hold talks with the Argentina international as they seek to break their transfer record for the second time this summer, following the £54m purchase of Tanguy Ndombele.

Dybala's proposed move to Manchester United collapsed earlier this week, with the Red Devils deeming his wage demands to be excessive.

According to the Guardian, Dybala is currently earning over £300,000 per week at Juventus before tax and would be against a salary cut. His image rights are also expensive and there could be huge agents’ fees of up to £12m.

That could also be a major stumbling block for Spurs, with the former Palermo forward asking for more than top-earner Harry Kane.

However, Tottenham hope that their presence in the Champions League will persuade Dybala to move to north London before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Mauricio Pochettino was involved in discussions with Juventus and will now try and convince his compatriot to agree personal terms.

