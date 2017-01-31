Payet makes Marseille return in extra-time win

There were two reasons for Marseille fans to celebrate on Tuesday as Dimitri Payet made his first appearance since returning to the club in a 2-1 victory over Lyon in the Coupe de France.

Payet engineered a £25million move back to the Stade Velodrome having only left to join West Ham in 2015, his departure from London Stadium coming in acrimonious circumstances.

The deal was completed on Sunday and the 2016 Ballon d'Or nominee was named among Rudi Garcia's substitutes for the visit of Lyon.

Supporters chanted Payet's name before kick-off, and within 24 minutes they had another reason to cheer when Rod Fanni headed in Maxime Lopez's free-kick.

Marseille, who hit the crossbar through Rolando prior to breaking the deadlock, took that lead into half-time, but Corentin Tolisso drew the visitors level when he bundled substitute Nabil Fekir's cutback in at the back post.

Extra-time was required to separate the two sides, and Garcia gave the crowd what they wanted by sending Payet on for Florian Thauvin in the 94th minute.

Marseille got the winner with 11 minutes remaining, centre-back Doria – another substitute – heading Remy Cabella's delivery beyond Yohann Pele to secure his side a place in the last 16.