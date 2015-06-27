Payet signing shows West Ham intent - Gold

David Gold believes the top clubs in the Premier League will soon be "looking over their shoulders" at West Ham after the London club lured Dimitri Payet to Upton Park.

France midfielder Payet on Friday became West Ham's latest signing for an "undisclosed eight-figure fee" from Marseille on a five-year deal with the option of a sixth season.

The 28-year-old arrives in east London with an excellent reputation and West Ham co-chairman Gold feels the club have shown they mean business by landing the former Lille man.

"I am thrilled to be welcoming Dimitri Payet to West Ham United," he told the club's official website.

"I think this is evidence of our intent and the ambition we have for the club. Dimitri is a signing that will excite the fans and add even more strength to our midfield.

"He is a serious international who has come to us ahead of other big clubs. He will be part of the future with us moving into the new stadium and it won't be long before the top five are looking over their shoulders. It sends out that message to everyone.

"It is great for us because David Sullivan [fellow co-chairman] and the team at West Ham have worked so hard to pursue this target when other clubs were challenging us for his signature.

"Obviously the manager was an important consideration for the player. West Ham are a team on the up and he wants to be a part of that and achieve success.

"It is exciting for him to come into the Premier League and for us this is the culmination of five years rebuilding the football club and this is another piece of the foundation.

"I know that Dimitri was one of the most creative players in European football last season and that shows the quality of the player."

He went on to say: "Let's now see what we can do as a team and how much we can achieve. What an exciting time for the club and I hope there is more to come!"