Pearson seeks home comforts for Foxes

Pearson's men welcome Hull to the King Power Stadium bottom of the league and seven points adrift of safety.

The Midlands club have claimed just 10 points at home all season and, with seven of Leicester's last 11 games coming in front of their own fans, that form will need to change if they are to survive.

"Our home form has not really been good enough this season, we would have expected it to be better than it has been," Pearson said.

"We need to make sure our home form between now and season is a positive factor. If we can do that there is a greater opportunity of us climbing out of the bottom three.

"This is a game [against Hull] that a lot of people will see as being pivotal. It'll be difficult, as was the fixture at their place [which Leicester won 1-0].

"There will be a few twists and turns before the end of the season, and we need to make sure that we stay in contact."