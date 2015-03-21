Pearson slams 'arrogant' referee Dean

The Leicester manager's outburst came after a match in which his side had come from two goals down to draw level, before a harsh penalty decision afforded Harry Kane the chance to net his hat-trick and put Tottenham back ahead.

"I just find it bizarre. That's about the nicest thing I can say. The arrogance of the man [Dean] is frightening," Pearson said.

"What's the point in talking to him? He's one of the most arrogant men I've ever met."

With just four league wins all season, Leicester are languishing at the foot of the table and safety is slipping out of sight, but Pearson felt his side played well at White Hart Lane.

"We conceded four, so I can't go over the top about our performance, but we played with a lot of quality at times," he added,

"Our players gave everything. Spurs scored four but will feel relieved to win. It's nine to go now."