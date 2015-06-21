Pekerman calls for another strong display

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman hopes his team can repeat the performance they produced against Brazil when they meet Peru on Sunday.

Pekerman's side are bottom of a tight Group C, which has all four teams locked on three points.

Colombia claimed a 1-0 win over Brazil and Pekerman is keen to see his team repeat that display when they face Peru in Temuco.

And Pekerman identified forwards Paolo Guerrero, Jefferson Farfan and Claudio Pizarro as players to watch out for.

"I respect a lot of the players in their hierarchy, as the players on my team do to the rival," Pekerman told a news conference.

"They're a good team with important players and have good control of the ball. We hope to repeat a lot of the things we did against Brazil to be able to leave with the victory."

With all four teams in Group C on three points after the opening two matches, qualification could go right to the wire.

Pekerman has some injury concerns heading into the game - including star midfielder James Rodriguez - but remains hopeful his squad has sufficient quality to secure the result they need.

"There are some players with physical problems, tomorrow we'll have a meeting with the medical team to determine their progress," Pekerman said.

"We hope we can count on everybody because we're going to face a great team."