How to watch Venezuela vs Peru: Live streams for crucial World Cup qualifier

Watch Venezuela vs Peru today as two South American strugglers scrap to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup alive, with all the details here on live streams and broadcast options wherever you are in the world.

Time is ticking and both Venezuela and Peru are languishing dangerously near the bottom of the table in the Conmebol qualifying campaign for next year's World Cup. The top six teams in the 10-team table will earn their ticket to the tournament in North America next year, while the seventh-placed side will go into a playoff.

Venezuela currently sit eighth, and Peru are ninth, with only Chile worse off in the table. With 13 of the 18 games played, and with Venezuela seven points off sixth place and Peru nine points off, a result is desperately needed on both sides.

Venezuela are stuck in a rut, their last victory in this qualifying campaign stretching back nine games to 2023, and the mid-week defeat to Ecuador marking third defeat in the past four. Peru, meanwhile, are lower in the table but they come into this with a bit of momentum after their 3-1 win over Bolivia in mid-week.

There are viewing options all over the world, including free coverage in many countries, so read on for all the information on how to watch Venezuela vs Peru live streams wherever you are in the world.

Watch Venezuela vs Peru for FREE - Live streams

You can watch Venezuela vs Peru for free in a number of countries, including Venezuela and Australia.

If you're in Australia, national broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Venezuela vs Peru online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

In Venezuela, the game will air on Televen and Venevision.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Venezuela vs Peru from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

How to watch Venezuela vs Peru in the UK

There is no coverage in the UK of Venezuela vs Peru.

Premier Sports has the rights to certain Conmebol qualifying games but not this one.

How to watch Venezuela vs Peru in the US

Fans in the US can watch Venezuela vs Peru on Fanatiz.

The streaming service carries plenty of Latin American soccer with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Kick-off is at 8pm ET.