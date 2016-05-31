Pele to auction off memorabilia

Brazil legend Pele is to auction off a vast collection of memorabilia accumulated throughout his illustrious career.

The three-time World Cup winner will put over 2,000 items under the hammer in London next month.

Pele's medals from those World Cup triumphs will be included, as will a one-off Jules Rimet trophy made for the former striker after Brazil's success in Mexico in 1970.

Potential investors can also bid for shirts worn during his career and the ball Pele scored his 1,000th career goal with while playing for Santos against Vasco da Gama in 1969.

"It was a difficult decision to make but it takes a lot to properly care for these artefacts," Pele, 75, said.

"And I felt I could do much more good by sharing these items with the world, as well as helping my causes that are important to me."

Beverly Hills-based auction house Julien Auctions will handle the sale – which runs for three days from June 7 – with a portion of the proceeds to be donated to charity.

"I have decided to allow fans and collectors to own a piece of my history as well," Pele added.

"I hope they treasure these artefacts and share my story with their children and generations to come."