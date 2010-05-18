Penpix of Greece squad

Alexandros Tzorvas (Panathinaikos). Goalkeeper. Born Aug. 12 1982. Caps 6. Goals 0

Won the Greek championship and Cup double this season and appears to be leading the race for the number one spot. Played in the World Cup qualification playoffs against Ukraine.

Michalis Sifakis (Aris Salonika). Goalkeeper. Born Sept. 9 1984. Caps 1. Goals 0.

At 25, the youngest of the three keepers. Sifakis is a spectacular and lightning-quick keeper but lacks international experience.

Kostas Chalkias (PAOK Salonika). Goalkeeper. Born May 30 1974. Caps 27. Goals 0.

Long in the shadow of Antonis Nikopolidis in the national team, Halkias has struggled to maintain a consistently high standard. Mistake-prone with high balls and at set pieces.

Loukas Vyntra (Panathinaikos). Defender. Born Feb. 5 1981. Caps 27. Goals 0.

A tall, skilful defender who likes to push forward down the wing. Has played a more central defensive role in recent seasons. Born in the Czech Republic and moved to Greece at the age of nine.

Sotiris Kyrgiakos (Liverpool). Defender. Born July 23 1979. Caps 56. Goals 4.

The heart and soul of the Greek defence, the powerful Kyrgiakos is also attack-minded and is dangerous with headers from set pieces. The pony-tailed defender can be reckless and has more than once been sent off in crucial games.

Vangelis Moras (Bologna). Defender. Born Aug. 26 1981. Caps 10. Goals 0.

One of coach Otto Rehhagel's 'Twin towers', a feature in almost all the teams he has managed. At 1.94 metres, Moras is the backbone of the team and one of the reasons defensive order was restored during the qualifying campaign.

Christos Patsatzoglou (Omonia). Defender. Born March 19 1979. Caps 41. Goals 1.

Experienced defender who can also be deployed in a holding midfield role. Has good ball skills and a powerful shot. A versatile tool for Greece.

Giourkas Seitaridis (Panathinaikos). Defender. Born June 4 1981. Caps 67. Goals 1.

Has played irregularly this season and has received a last-minute call-up with his experience swinging the decision. Part of the Euro 2004-winning team, has been out of form for two seasons. His sprints down the wings are nowadays a rare sight.

Avraam Papadopoulos (Olympiakos). Defender. Born May 3 1984. Caps 12. Goals 0

Hard-working, intelligent defender, Papadopoulos has quickly built a name for himself. His hard tackling often leads to problems with referees.

Socratis Papastathopoulos (Genoa). Defender. Born June 9 1988. Caps 10. Goals 0.

The other half of Greece's tall central defence. Has moved to Serie A where his skills and authority are in great demand.

Giorgos Galitsios (Olympiakos). Defender. Born June 8 1986. Caps 1. Goals 0.

One of a new generation of defenders, he was called up by Rehhagel for the Ukraine second-leg playoff as a defensive option due to an injury to Vassilis Tor