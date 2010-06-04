Penpix of Portugal squad

1-Eduardo (Braga). Goalkeeper. Born Sept. 19 1982. Caps 14. Goals 0.

First-choice keeper since Quim was dropped in early 2009. Conceded only two goals in eight qualifiers. A good shot-stopper with a decent record of saving penalties but can struggle in the air. Played a key role in Braga's surprise title bid this season and has been linked with a move to Benfica.

12-Beto (Porto). Goalkeeper. Born May 1 1982. Caps 1. Goals 0.

His first season at Porto was spent mainly on the bench but solid performances in the Portuguese Cup and Helton's late injury allowed him to show his reliability and earn a call-up. Agile and courageous, does not let his small stature prevent him from dealing with high balls.

22-Daniel Fernandes (VfL Bochum). Goalkeeper. Born Sept. 25 1983. Caps 2. Goals 0.

Tall Canada-born keeper who received a surprise call-up mainly thanks to his strength in the air. Successful seasons at Greek side Paok earned him a transfer to Bochum, but a lack of first-team appearances saw him return to Greece on loan to Iraklis in January.

3-Paulo Ferreira (Chelsea). Defender. Born Jan. 18 1979. Caps 61. Goals 0.

Subtle but effective baby-faced right back who has shown he can stifle world-class wingers. Seldom makes overlapping runs but is a good team player who can also cover the left side of defence as he did for Portugal under Luiz Felipe Scolari at various finals.

13-Miguel (Valencia). Defender. Born Jan 4 1980. Caps 56. Goals 1.

Experienced, but temperamental, this right back likes to storm forward to deliver tricky crosses. With Jose Bosingwa ruled out through injury, Miguel will be the first choice if Paulo Ferreira is deployed on the left.

2-Bruno Alves (Porto). Defender. Born Nov. 27 1981. Caps 30. Goals 5.

Uncompromising and aggressive, Alves poses problems for even the most lethal forwards. Uses his height and heading ability effectively at both ends of the pitch. Notched up two goals to give Portugal crucial wins in qualifying.

6-Ricardo Carvalho (Chelsea). Defender. Born May 18 1978. Caps 62. Goals 3.

Perhaps past his sublime peak, but remains one of the classiest central defenders around. Dependable, has excellent positioning and timing in the tackle. Commanding in the air and has good distribution when bringing the ball out of defence.

4-Rolando (Porto). Defender. Born Aug. 31 1985. Caps 8. Goals 0.

Cape Verde-born lanky centre back who forms a solid club partnership with Alves but is likely to start on the bench. Caught the eye of several large clubs with fine European displays in 2009, but has been more erratic this season.

21-Ricardo Costa (Valencia). Defender. Born May 16 1981. Caps 8. Goals 0.

One of the main surprises in the squad, Costa offers versatility by being able to play in all the defensive positions. His temperamental style has been reined in during spells in Germany and France.

5-Duda (Malaga). Defender. Born June 27 1980. Caps 15. Goals 1.

Plays in left midfie