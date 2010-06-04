Penpix of United States squad

1-Tim Howard (Everton). Goalkeeper. Born March 6 1979. Caps 50. Goals 0.

Latest in a long line of fine American goalkeepers, Howard is approaching 200 games in the Premier League in England having moved from Major League Soccer (MLS) to Manchester United in 2003. First-choice keeper for coach Bob Bradley. 18-Brad Guzan (Aston Villa). Goalkeeper. Sept. 9 1984. Caps 16. Goals 0.

Has struggled to break into the first team at Aston Villa following his move in 2008 from Chivas USA. Considered the heir apparent to Howard, the tall Guzan is vocal and a good organiser of his defence. 23-Marcus Hahnemann (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Goalkeeper. Born June 15 1972. Caps 15. Goals 0

Third-choice keeper heading into his second World Cup after a career spent on the fringes of the national team. The shaven-headed keeper is a good shot stopper whose weakness is in coming off his line at the right time. 6-Steve Cherundolo (Hanover). Defender. Born Feb. 19 1979. Caps 59. Goals 2.

Solid right-back who has suffered his share of injuries. A reliable and experienced campaigner who was part of the 2002 and 2006 World Cup teams, he has never played professionally in his homeland after joining Hanover from college in 1999. 5-Oguchi Onyewu (AC Milan). Defender. Born May 13 1982. Caps 53. Goals 5.

Until he damaged a knee ligament in the final qualifier against Costa Rica, the powerfully built Onyewu was the heart of the U.S defence at centre-half. He had progressed in Belgium with Standard Liege and moved in the close season of 2009 to AC Milan. Strong in the air and in tackling, he will be sorely missed if he fails to regain match fitness in time for the finals. 15-Jay DeMerit (Watford). Defender. Born Dec. 4 1979. Caps 18. Goals 0.

A rugged central defender who, having been ignored by MLS clubs, worked his way up the ladder in England from non-league Southall to Watford where he established himself and earned a place in Bradley's team. Struck up a good partnership with Onyewu. 3-Carlos Bocanegra (Rennes). Defender. Born May 25 1979. Caps 78. Goals 12.

Bradley's captain can operate anywhere in the back line or in a defensive midfield role but is most effective at centre-half. Dependable and hard-working, the Californian spent four years with Fulham after making his name with the Chicago Fire. 2-Jonathan Spector (West Ham United). Defender. Born March 1 1986. Caps 25. Goals 0. A natural right-back, although he has been used across the defence, he spent three years on Manchester United's books but failed to break through. After a loan spell with Charlton, he moved to West Ham in 2006 and, while injuries hampered his progress, he has found regular Premier League football this year. A regular at right-back throughout qualification. 21-Clarence Goodson (IK Start). Defender. Born May 7 1982. Caps 13. Goals 2.

A late developer, Goodson switched from centre forward to defence and then established himself at FC Dallas in MLS before moving to Norway to join IF Start in 2008. Powerful in the air but not the quickest, he featured in the 2009 CONCACAF Gold Cup team and is one of Bradley's options at centre-half.

12-Jonathan Bornstein (Chivas USA). Defender. Born Nov. 7 1984. Caps 31. Goals 2.

Won praise for his man-marking on Argentina's Lionel Messi in the Copa America three years ago but has been error-prone in recent appearances. Hard to see him getting a spot in t