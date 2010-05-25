The 'People's Wayne Rooney' stars for North Korea

Greece twice took the lead but were pegged back by the impressive Japan-based frontman.

Kostas Katsouranis's second-minute strike from close range after defender Sotiris Kyrgiakos headed a Giorgos Karagounis free-kick across goal gave Greece the perfect start.

But the Koreans, with their direct running and incisive passing making the pedestrian Greeks look embarrassingly one-dimensional, dominated the remainder of the half.

North Korea skipper Hong Yong-Jo twice rattled the crossbar and on 23 minutes Jong equalised with a superb long range effort that went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Greece's sole threat stemmed from their set pieces and after making five changes at halftime, they regained the lead through substitute Angelos Charisteas's volley from another Karagounis free-kick.

But Jong showed his class with a clinical finish moments later, controlling a long ball, skipping past Nikos Spiropoulos and then firing powerfully past substitute goalkeeper Alexandros Tzorvas to level again.

Greece, who begin their Group B campaign against South Korea on June 12, struggled to make an impression in a disjointed display and coach Otto Rehhagel will be hoping for an improvement when they continue their preparations against Paraguay on June 2.

"I expect us to get better as things move on from here," he told reporters.

"What I didn't like was that we were slow with our passing.

"They (North Korea) play a fast game and I expect us to play the ball more quickly and have more fluency. Our group opponents South Korea are a very good side and we must be absolutely ready for the start of the World Cup because we will have to give our all in every game."

North Korea are in Group G with Brazil, Ivory Coast and Portugal.

