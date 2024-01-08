Pep Guardiola compares Manchester City duo to Xavi and Andres Iniesta

Pep Guardiola has likened Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden's fledgling Manchester City partnership to the world-beating relationship Xavi and Andres Iniesta enjoyed under him at Barcelona.

De Bruyne made his long-awaited return from injury on Sunday after five months out, coming on as a 57th-minute substitute in City's 5-0 FA Cup third-round thrashing of Championship Huddersfield Town.

The Belgian playmaker slotted in behind Foden, who Guardiola moved into a false nine role.

Phil Foden has started Man City's last six games in all competitions (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Guardiola sees no reason why the two of them can't continue to play together. Speaking to reporters after his side's victory at the Etihad Stadium, he said: "Always I am a big fan of the talent; why the talent cannot play together?"

"I don't have an argument. When I arrive in Barcelona, people say Xavi and Iniesta and [Sergio] Busquets cannot play together. Why not? If they are good, intelligent [and] smart, [they] adjust. Normally, we associate [with] the talent that they don't run or don't defend, and this is not true."

However, the City boss stressed that not every match will be suitable for a De Bruyne-Foden combination. He continued: "In some games, [they] can play [together]; in some, we have to struggle a bit; we have to think about it."

Kevin De Bruyne had not featured since City's Premier League season opener against Burnley in August (Image credit: Getty Images)

Foden bagged a brace as City made the ideal start to their FA Cup defence, with Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku also getting on the scoresheet.

The 2022/23 treble winners return to action on Saturday evening, when they travel to take on Newcastle in the Premier League.

