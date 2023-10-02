Quiz! Can you name these 20 footballers from their nicknames?

No time limit on this one, 20 players to guess.

Former Crystal Palace and Southampton star Fitz Hall has perhaps the greatest nickname in the history of football: "One Size".

English football often throws up these puns, which seem to stick by and large once they're heard in the terraces. Duncan Ferguson was known as Duncan Disorderly, while Kiki Musampa was known as Chris (Chris Musampa… Christmas hamper, get it?).

Of course, that's far better than the alternative. We don't need to remind you of Harry "Slabhead" Maguire, do we?

Coming up are 20 nicknames: some of which have actually come from the Premier League, though most are oh-so-cool foreign language nicknames that add mystique to the average footballer. Can you tell us who's who?

