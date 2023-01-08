Pep Guardiola tells Chelsea to give Graham Potter time as fans chant for Thomas Tuchel
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told Chelsea to give Graham Potter time as pressure mounts on the Blues boss
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged Chelsea to give Graham Potter time as pressure mounts on the Blues boss following a sixth defeat in their last nine matches.
Three of those have come against City and Chelsea were well beaten in a 4-0 loss to Guardiola's side in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.
During this latest defeat, Chelsea fans at the Etihad sang the name of their former manager Thomas Tuchel, who was surprisingly sacked by new owner Todd Boehly last year despite his success in winning the Champions League and the Club World Cup in 2021.
"We've got super Thomas Tuchel, he knows exactly what we need, Thiago [Silva] at the back, Timo [Werner] in attack, Chelsea's gonna win the Champion League," the fans chanted during Sunday's game.
But afterwards, Guardiola told Boehly to keep faith in Potter.
"I would say to Todd Boehly, that it was a pleasure to meet him, so give him time," Guardiola said. "I know in the big clubs, results are important but I would say give him time.
"So, I think, the second half is what he is. What he has done in Brighton was outstanding. All managers need time, he is right.
"We need time every season. In Barcelona there was a reason because I had [Lionel] Messi there, I didn't need two seasons: one was enough. To play against City when we are at this level in Carabao Cup or here is not easy for Graham, for Chelsea or for any team."
And Potter said: "The results in a small space of time aren't positive. You can make excuses and look for reasons, or you can say that it isn't good enough and both of those answers are correct.
"Clearly we're suffering and it's not nice but it is where we are at the moment."
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
