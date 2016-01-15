Pereira open to loan exit from United

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira said a loan deal could be on the card as the Brazilian seeks more playing time.

Pereira has only been afforded two starts by manager Louis van Gaal this season, with both coming in the League Cup, despite United's struggles this season.

When asked about the possibility of a loan move, Pereira said: "Perhaps. We will see what happens. I want to stay here, of course, but you never know.

"PSV helped me a lot when I was young and United have helped make me the player I am today.

"They gave me everything that I had to learn and I’m learning every day here.

"At United, they teach me about things off the pitch as well, how to deal with stuff with your family and how to be a man.

"That part is very important, not just the football side but off the pitch as well. PSV helped me a lot with that too."

Pereira said he was happy to wait for his chance at Old Trafford, should he not get a loan move.

"You just have to handle these kind of things, keep waiting for your opportunity and I think that's what I'm doing, and just keep working hard," he said.

"Of course you want to play every game, but I have been on the bench. When I come on I want to help my team, so hopefully next time [maybe I can start]."