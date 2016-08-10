Perez yet to rule out further Madrid signings

Following Real Madrid's 3-2 extra-time win over Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup, club president Florentino Perez did not count out the possibility of further signings.

After missing out on the signing of Paul Pogba, along with the sales of Denis Cheryshev and Jese Rodriguez, the European champions are keeping an eye on the transfer market.

But Perez did not confirm one way or the other after the contest in Trondheim on Tuesday.

"Until August 31, anything can happen, but we are very satisfied with the squad we have," Perez said post-match.

Madrid expect to be officially notified of a one-year transfer ban by FIFA by the end of the week, which would as a result, add pressure to finalise any deals quickly.

It also means that any players Madrid loan out, after the ban has been confirmed, will not be eligible for a recall next summer.

With respect to Pogba's world-record signing with Manchester United, Zinedine Zidane succinctly wished his compatriot the best.

"I have no thoughts about it. Pogba is a United player, and that’s it. I wish him the best," he said.

"We have many players and I am not going to say that I am asking for another midfielder. All those who stay will be important. Anything could happen."

Despite the prospect of new additions to Zidane's squad, Perez was nevertheless keen to stress the importance of Madrid's youth set-up, highlighted by the impact of Marco Asensio.

"In the first half, we had five-six canteranos. In principle, it’s very difficult to have every player you want on the park, and that's why these matches are so contested. I want to congratulate Sevilla, who played a great game," Perez continued.

"When you win in the last moment, you suffer a lot in the meantime."