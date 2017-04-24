Pescara 1 Roma 4: Salah brace condemns Serie A basement boys

Roma put on an impressive showing for newly appointed sporting director Monchi as Mohamed Salah's second-half brace sealed a 4-1 win and confirmed Pescara's relegation.

The capital club's long-term pursuit of Monchi was wrapped up ahead of kick-off on Monday and, although Pescara almost held out until half-time, the gulf in class between Serie A's bottom club and the closest challengers to Juventus at the summit would become clear.

Leandro Paredes opened up Pescara with a wonderful 44th-minute pass, sending Stephan El Shaarawy darting into space to square and leave Kevin Strootman with a simple finish.

It was two in as many minutes before the break, as Radja Nainggolan marked his 250th Serie A appearance with a goal on the end of Edin Dzeko's pull back.

Salah, who earlier had a thumping volley ruled out for offside, curled impeccably into the corner to crown a glorious team move in the 48th minute – Emerson Palmieri, Nainggolan and El Shaarawy all to the fore.

The Egypt winger crowned a swift counter-attack to pile further misery on Pescara before the hour-mark, although there was also disquiet in the visitors' ranks as top scorer Dzeko reacted angrily to his 71st-minute substitution.

Ahmed Benali grabbed a late consolation to at least offer some cheer to ex-Roma boss Zdenek Zeman and his condemned side, while Luciano Spalletti's men are back to being eight points adrift of Juventus with five games to play.