‘Phil Neville tried a lot of different ideas to get the best out of the Lionesses, but things weren’t quite right and needed ironing out – that wasn’t his fault’: Former England women's star reflects on time with national team

Phil Neville managed England women's national football team for three years between 2018 and 2021, and while things ended poorly for the former Manchester United utility man, Izzy Christiansen has highlighted how he tried everything in his power to make things work.

Christiansen played 31 times for England between 2015 and 2019, first under Mark Sampson, then interim boss Mo Marley, before Neville took charge. Having played for Neville for just under a year, failing to make the England squad that finished fourth at the 2019 World Cup, Christiansen believes that the tools for success weren't quite there for either the players or manager.

I’m gutted we weren’t able to get the best out of our squad back then. That wasn’t Phil’s fault, but things weren’t quite right and there was a lot that still needed to be ironed out. Phil tried a lot of different ideas with the team in an attempt to get the best out of us – some worked and some didn’t. We did win the SheBelieves Cup during Phil’s tenure, so we tasted winning."

Though Christiansen is now retired, the former Manchester City, Everton and Lyon midfielder is still only 32 and could feasibly have made Sarina Wiegman's successful Euro 2022 team at Wembley.

Upon reflection she admits that she would have loved to have played under the Dutch manager, while also believing that the trajectory of the squad's progress meant that success in some form felt inevitable.

Christiansen played her last game for England in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I don’t look back with regret or jealousy and I’m so proud of what I achieved as well, but If I’m being really honest, I am a bit envious of the players in that they get to play for Sarina Wiegman, because I absolutely love her coaching style and methods, and what she has done with the team.

"Since Sarina has come in, her relationship with the FA has been exceptional and she has portrayed herself and the team in a very positive light. It was always going to get to this point – it was just a case of when."

Christiansen now works as a pundit (Image credit: Getty Images)

