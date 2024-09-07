‘Phil Neville tried a lot of different ideas to get the best out of the Lionesses, but things weren’t quite right and needed ironing out – that wasn’t his fault’: Former England women's star reflects on time with national team

By
Contributions from
published

Phil Neville managed England for three years - but things didn't quite work out how everyone would have liked

FRISCO, TX - MARCH 05: England head coach Phil Neville during the Women&#039;s SheBelieves Cup match between the USA and England on March 05, 2020 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Phil Neville managed England women's national football team for three years between 2018 and 2021, and while things ended poorly for the former Manchester United utility man, Izzy Christiansen has highlighted how he tried everything in his power to make things work.

Christiansen played 31 times for England between 2015 and 2019, first under Mark Sampson, then interim boss Mo Marley, before Neville took charge. Having played for Neville for just under a year, failing to make the England squad that finished fourth at the 2019 World Cup, Christiansen believes that the tools for success weren't quite there for either the players or manager.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

With contributions from