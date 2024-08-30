What we can we expect from Lee Carsley’s England?

By
published

Since Gareth Southgate stepped down as England manager, fans have speculated on whether Carsley may get the job permanently

Lee Carsley
Lee Carsley has named his first England squad as senior boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Officially the Gareth Southgate era is over. A new chapter for England began on August 29 2024, when interim manager Lee Carsley named his first squad for two UEFA Nations League games against Republic of Ireland in Dublin and Finland at Wembley in September.

Yes, Carsley is an FA man, working within the set-up as coach of the under-21s prior to his appointment, just as Southgate was before he got the job. Yes, he is also only – for now – an interim appointment, while the FA continue their wider search for their next manager.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jack Lacey-Hatton
Jack Lacey-Hatton
Freelance writer

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has covered a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia.