Here's how much Liverpool stand to receive from Philippe Coutinho's move to Bayern Munich

Liverpool are set to pocket £18m if Philippe Coutinho's loan move to Bayern Munich goes through, according to Sport.

The Brazil international is close to moving from Barcelona to Bayern after a difficult 19 months at Camp Nou.

The Bundesliga champions are poised to sign Coutinho on a season-long loan with an option to buy him outright for £120m next summer.

Bayern will cover the attacking midfielder's £11m wages, as well as paying an £18m loan fee to Barcelona.

However, the Catalan club will send that money directly to Liverpool as they continue to pay off Coutinho's original £145m transfer fee from January 2018.

Coutinho is expected to complete his move to the Allianz Arena in the next few days.

