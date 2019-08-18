Here's how much Liverpool stand to receive from Philippe Coutinho's move to Bayern Munich
By Greg Lea
Liverpool are set to pocket £18m if Philippe Coutinho's loan move to Bayern Munich goes through, according to Sport.
The Brazil international is close to moving from Barcelona to Bayern after a difficult 19 months at Camp Nou.
The Bundesliga champions are poised to sign Coutinho on a season-long loan with an option to buy him outright for £120m next summer.
Bayern will cover the attacking midfielder's £11m wages, as well as paying an £18m loan fee to Barcelona.
However, the Catalan club will send that money directly to Liverpool as they continue to pay off Coutinho's original £145m transfer fee from January 2018.
Coutinho is expected to complete his move to the Allianz Arena in the next few days.
READ MORE
Jurgen Klopp took a massive gamble in the transfer window – here’s why
10 superb stand-ins who came in and shone unexpectedly
Was football really better in the '90s? I long for it, but my students prove every generation is different
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.