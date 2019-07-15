Liverpool make opening bid for former player – but selling club aren’t convinced

The Brazilian departed Merseyside in January 2018 but has struggled to replicate the form he showed in England at the Camp Nou.

Calciomercato.it reports that the Champions League winners have made a concrete move to bring the forward back, and it is said that Coutinho would be happy to return to the Reds.

Liverpool have proposed a two-year loan with an option to buy set at £88 million.

However, Barça are not convinced by the offer and would prefer an outright sale having just coughed up around £108m to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

The La Liga giants are also considering using the 27-year-old as part of a potential deal to bring Neymar back to Catalonia from PSG.

