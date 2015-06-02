Pinedo stays in Argentina, Bolivia captain Raldes in Copa America squad

Gustavo Pinedo reportedly omitted himself from Bolivia's Copa America squad, to focus on duties with Argentine club San Martin de San Juan.

Forward Pinedo, who has not scored in four international caps, is training in Mendoza to prepare for club duties in the Argentine Primera Division, after apparently learning he was not in Bolivia coach Mauricio Soria's plans.

In good news for the Bolivians, who are drawn in Group A alongside tournament hosts Chile, Mexico and Ecuador, captain Ronald Raldes was included in the 23-man squad after overcoming his left collarbone injury.

Marcelo Martins Moreno, a striker with Chinese club Changchun Yatai, is set to be fit for Bolivia's tournament opener against Mexico on June 12, as the 27-year-old looks to break an international goal drought that extends back to June 2013.

Left out from the preliminary squad were Pinedo, Oriente Petrolero's Alejandro Melean, Juan Carlos Arce of Bolivar and Ramiro Ballivian of Universitario de Sucre.

Bolivia squad: Jose Penarrieta (Oriente Petrolero), Romel Quinonez (Bolivar), Hugo Suarez (Blooming); Marvin Bejarano (Oriente Petrolero), Cristian Coimbra (Blooming), Ronald Eguino (Bolivar), Miguel Hurtado (Blooming), Leonel Morales (Blooming), Ronald Raldes (Oriente Petrolero), Edemir Rodriguez (Bolivar), Edward Zenteno (Wilstermann); Danny Bejarano (Oriente Petrolero), Jhasmani Campos (Bolivar), Alejandro Chumacero (The Strongest), Pablo Escobar (The Strongest), Sebastian Gamarra (AC Milan), Damian Lizio (O'Higgins), Damir Miranda (Bolivar), Martin Smedberg (IFK Goteborg), Walter Veizaga (The Strongest); Marcelo Martins Moreno (Changchun Yatai), Ricardo Pedriel (Mersin Idmanyurdu), Alcides Pena (Oriente Petrolero)